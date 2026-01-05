'Arsenal of Freedom' tour brings Hegseth to Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — dubbed "Secretary of War" by the Trump administration — is set to visit Newport News Shipbuilding on Monday amid broader efforts to bolster American manufacturing for national security, according to HII, the shipyard's parent company.

Officials say the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour focuses on strengthening the Defense Industrial Base and drawing attention to the workers who support it, arguing that military readiness depends on the speed and capacity of domestic production.

WTKR Workers gather ahead of Defense Secretary Hegseth's remarks at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Newport News Shipbuilding is the nation’s largest military shipyard and plays a key role in building and maintaining U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and submarines. The shipyard employs tens of thousands of workers in Virginia and has supported U.S. national defense for more than a century.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is appreciative of efforts to increase work at the shipyard.

"What I would say as mayor of Newport News we need to build more ships," Jones told News 3 Sunday. "Whatever administration will help us do that — we are on board."

Currently, more than two dozen submarines and aircraft carriers are being built or are undergoing maintenance at the shipyard.

It's the largest industrial employer in Virginia, so Mayor Jones says talk of the shipyard transcends politics.