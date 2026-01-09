Peninsula group holding 'ICE Out for Good' rally in Newport News Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local group called Peninsula Indivisible are planning a protest Saturday in Newport News, which they say takes aim at the "Trump administration's authoritarian abuse of power," according to a release.

The event is being held at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road at 2 p.m.. The group emphasizes the protest will be peaceful.

"Americans are tired of the chaos, corruption, incompetence, and cruelty of this administration, and most are against the arrest and detainment of undocumented immigrants who are otherwise law abiding," Peninsula Indivisible said. "'The worst of the worst' was a lie and good people are now paying the price, as ICE officers are allowed to act with impunity and escalate clashes with protesters."

The protest follows the shooting death of Renee Good on Wednesday by an ICE agent in an incident that the Trump administration has said was a defensive move against an act of domestic terrorism. Others have called it murder by the ICE agent.