Newport News sees 13% drop in overall crime, community responds positively

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News has reported a 13% reduction in overall crime over the past year, with officials attributing the improvement to various community safety programs.

Resident Yugonda Sample Jones, a 20-year Newport News veteran, expressed her pride in the community.

“I live in downtown Newport News... I feel safe in my home. I love my neighbors, and it’s a community feel,” she said, acknowledging the city's sometimes negative reputation.

The Newport News Police Department released mid-year crime statistics, showing a significant decline in gun violence.

From January 1 to August 14, the city recorded 36 fewer gun violence incidents compared to the same period in 2023.

This progress is partly attributed to innovative programs, including the Community Assistance Response Team (CARES) from the Newport News Fire Department.

The CARES team pairs paramedics with trained mental health professionals to handle non-violent mental health calls, allowing police officers to focus on critical law enforcement duties.

Fire Chief Wesley Rogers explained the benefits of the CARES approach.

“It allows a community paramedic to go along with a specialist trained in mental health... instead of a police officer interacting, mental health professionals can step in,” he said.

Despite the positive crime reduction statistics, concerns remain regarding unresolved violent incidents, particularly the murders of two teenagers last September, which are still under investigation.

Chief Steve Drew noted progress in the case but refrained from disclosing details to protect the investigation's integrity.

“There's movement... good information coming in,” he said.

In response to last year’s shootings, Chief Drew announced that officers would walk children to school when classes resume on August 25.

Sample Jones expressed her appreciation for these efforts, stating, “It just feels so good... It shows what I feel in my community.”

The city of Newport News aims to sustain the progress made in public safety and continue fostering a safe, supportive environment for its residents.