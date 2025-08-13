Aging buildings, public waste, rental conditions to be addressed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In a unanimous vote, the Newport News City Council passed a series of ordinances aimed at addressing what they called "neighborhood blight."

The Newport News city manager said these ordinances were passed with the goal of improving quality of life and property values — filling in gaps left by private property owners.

The following ordinances were approved by the Newport News City Council:



Derelict Buildings & Spot Blight Abatement (Effective Oct. 1): Allows the city to deal with "long-abandoned, hazardous properties" through either repair, demolition, or acquisition.

Unsafe Structures (Effective Aug. 12): Authorizes the city to "secure or repair unsafe buildings" if such tasks were neglected by the property owner after receiving notice.

Debris & Clutter (Effective Oct. 1): Reworks the existing code so the city can to lead clean up efforts for "long-term clutter, such as old furniture or covered equipment."

Rental Inspection District 4 – North Sedgefield Area 8 (NSA 8) (Effective Jan. 1, 2026): Improvements for renters will come from a new rental inspection district focused on poor housing and code compliance.

Resident feedback was taken into account to ensure the city tackles the most pressing issues facing the community in an effective manner.

“These ordinances are not about overstepping — they’re about stepping up,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “We’ve heard residents loud and clear. Abandoned and derelict homes, unsafe rentals, and cluttered lots are hurting our neighborhoods. We’re responding with tools that hold property owners accountable and protect our community.”