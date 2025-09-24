Newport News leaders pass regulations preventing vape shops from opening near schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders voted in favor of enforcing regulations for new vape shops, including preventing them from opening near schools.

The new regulations, approved by city council on Tuesday, require new vape shops to be at least 2,000 feet from schools and child care centers. They also ban drive-through services and require store windows to be transparent "for visibility and safety," the city says.

The new rules do not apply to existing vape shops, unless they close for two years or more.

The city says the changes aim to "protect public health, prevent illegal activity, limit clustering, and reduce youth exposure and access to vape products."