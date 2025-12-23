Allen Iverson partners with nonprofit to give away thousands of toys to kids in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thousands of families gathered inside the Heritage High School gymnasium on Tuesday for the Allen Iverson Holiday Toy Drive, where children were able to select gifts during a shopping-style event.

Families moved through the gym exchanging tickets for toys for children of all ages. The event was part of the Trina’s Kids Foundation’s World’s Largest Toy Drive, an initiative that collects new toys and distributes them to families in 10 cities nationwide, including Miami, Los Angeles, and Newport News.

John Hood

NBA legend and Hampton Roads native Allen Iverson helped bring the toy distribution to Virginia. The Trina’s Kids Foundation delivered two tractor-trailers filled with toys for local families.

Iverson said the event reflects the type of Christmas experience he wished he had growing up.

“It wasn’t peaches and cream for my family, so for me to bring this to them and hopefully it’s something they cherish and remember for the rest of their lives,” Iverson said. “Hopefully, in their minds, they’re thinking one day they can do this for kids and families, too.”

Children like Christopher Milling were among the thousands who filled bags with toys alongside their families.

“Thank you, AI,” Milling said.

John Hood

Milling said he chose a Lamborghini toy and a police playset, adding that owning a Lamborghini is a dream he hopes to achieve one day.

He said Tuesday’s toy distribution is a holiday memory he will never forget.