James River Bridge closed due to malfunction: VDOT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A malfunction on the James River Bridge resulted in its closure early Friday morning.

All lanes are closed in both directions. If you need to cross the water this morning, News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth recommends using the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT). He also suggests leaving 30 minutes early so you're not bogged down by possible congestion.

News 3 reached out to the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding this incident. They said crews at the scene have identified a "short in the wiring."

Efforts to reopen the James River Bridge are still underway as of 8 a.m. Friday.