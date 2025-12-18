Suspected arrested in Newport News teen's killing found to have child porn on phone: Docs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect arrested for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on Monday was discovered to have child sexual abuse material on his phone, according to court documents obtained by News 3 on Thursday.

Jamar Miguel Davis, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Davis will also face five additional counts of possession of child pornography.

On Nov. 30 around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to reported gunfire in the 700 Block of Lance Drive. 15-year-old Jacari Oakes was found with a gunshot wound in his neck at the scene, according to court documents. Oakes was hospitalized and died on Dec. 2.

Watch previous coverage from the night of the shooting

Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Lance Drive in Newport News: Police

Court records go on to say Oakes was accidentally killed.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed in an attempt to establish a person of interest, according to court documents. A “Boogie” — who was later identified as Davis — was mentioned by multiple witnesses who said he was at Lance Drive demanding to speak with another witness about $500 owed for a marijuana debt.

Another witness said they saw a person enter a four-door white Volkswagen sedan after hearing gunfire on Lance Drive. Police determined Davis was the owner of this car. After locating and impounding the vehicle, a search warrant was executed on the dashboard camera and an external camera. This dashcam video confirmed the car was at the scene during the shooting, with documents stating the driver had been talking to themselves about the shooting after it happened.

This investigation led to Davis being taken into custody on Monday.

While in custody, images depicting child sexual abuse material were found on Davis' phone, according to court documents. One of the images allegedly depicts an infant with an adult male.