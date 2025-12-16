Hospital volunteers sew comfort for children during holiday season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Volunteers at Riverside Regional Medical Center spend their Tuesday mornings in an office, working on a mission that brings comfort to young patients and their families during the holiday season.

The group, who calls themselves "the sewing ladies," dedicates their time each week to creating stuffed animals for children at the Newport News hospital.

As the holidays approach, they've taken on an additional project: sewing stockings for the newborns.

"All the sewing ladies are so very nice," said Mary Anne Fletcher, describing the close-knit group that gathers around sewing machines each week.

Fletcher, 84, has been volunteering at the hospital for 20 years. Her dedication to the cause became even more personal after she suffered a stroke and recovered at Riverside Regional Medical Center a few years ago.

"God has been good to me. I'm being blessed every day and I'm being blessed to be here at Riverside hospital," Fletcher said.

The volunteer work brings Fletcher joy beyond just helping patients.

"Because I enjoy it, it gets me to interact with other people," she said.

The impact of their work extends beyond the children to their families as well.

"You should see the smile on the parent's face," said Fletcher.

The group describes themselves as more than just volunteers working together.

"We're enjoying each other. We're a spiritual group," said one member.

For the volunteers, the simple act of giving brings immediate joy to young patients.

"If a child is crying and we reach into our pocket and give them something, they'll be happy," Fletcher said.

The annual tradition continues one stitch at a time, providing comfort and warmth to families during what can be a difficult time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.