Newport News Police make arrest in killing of 15-year-old boy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Lance Drive. When they arrived, they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen died at the hospital.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Jamar Miguel Davis, of Newport News in connection to the teen's death.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, Davis was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 15. Police say he is facing multiple charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not released information about a possible motive.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Newport News Police Department or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.