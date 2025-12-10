Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing development moves forward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An affordable housing development backed by NBA legend and Hampton Roads-native Allen Iverson is moving forward.

The Newport News City Council approved a rezoning request for the project in the Denbigh community last night. Earlier this year, the council voted against the development after neighbors raised concerns about traffic congestion near Fort Eustis.

Developer Alvin Keels addressed the traffic concerns back in August, noting that any decision regarding traffic lights hinges on assessments conducted by the city after the development is complete.

"The city has to assess traffic flow after this project is built," Keels previously explained. "If there is a need for a stoplight, it will be addressed at that time; however, traffic lights are out of the developer’s control."

The plan calls for 120 affordable apartments for families in Hampton Roads — something Iverson has advocated for in his local neighborhoods for several years.