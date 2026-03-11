Second suspect arrested in connection with deadly motel shooting: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly shooting outside Palace Inn and Suites on Feb. 17, Newport News police said.

NNPD says Laron Jamont Williams Jr. was arrested on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. by Smithfield police on charges out of Newport News including:



First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Use of a firearm by a convicted felon

Williams, of Newport News, is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting. 21-year-old Jacquese Ihienkonye was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with:



First-degree murder

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, Newport News police responded to the 10600 block of Jefferson Avenue, an address matching the Palace Inn and Suites motel. Police found two men shot and took them to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

19-year-old Taurion Reed of Newport News later died at the hospital, and the other man continued to be hospitalized, police said.

The shooting is under investigation but police are not looking for additional suspects, NNPD said.