Second suspect arrested in connection with deadly motel shooting: NNPD

Newport News Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a deadly shooting outside Palace Inn and Suites on Feb. 17, Newport News police said.

NNPD says Laron Jamont Williams Jr. was arrested on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. by Smithfield police on charges out of Newport News including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • Robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Use of a firearm by a convicted felon

Williams, of Newport News, is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting. 21-year-old Jacquese Ihienkonye was arrested on Feb. 22 and charged with:

  • First-degree murder
  • Robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Around 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, Newport News police responded to the 10600 block of Jefferson Avenue, an address matching the Palace Inn and Suites motel. Police found two men shot and took them to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

19-year-old Taurion Reed of Newport News later died at the hospital, and the other man continued to be hospitalized, police said.

The shooting is under investigation but police are not looking for additional suspects, NNPD said.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

