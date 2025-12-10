Newport News Police investigate deadly shooting on Jefferson Avenue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 6:23 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries at 6:54 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

At this time, investigators have not released any suspect information and say the investigation is ongoing.