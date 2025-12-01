Patrick Henry Mall shooting suspect disarmed victim before shooting him, claims self-defense: Docs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The man accused of killing another man in a shooting at Patrick Henry Mall on Saturday claimed he acted in self-defense, according to court documents obtained by News 3. However, investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect disarming the man before shooting him multiple times.

Gary Carlton Moore III, 26, of Newport News, is charged with second-degree murder and multiple firearm-related offenses. He's accused of shooting 26-year-old Diamante Tre'von Neal, also from Newport News.

A criminal complaint says when officers arrived at the mall around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, they found Neal lying on the floor inside New Square, a clothing store. He died later at the hospital.

Watch related: News 3 speaks with man whose wife performed CPR on shooting victim

Man dies after shooting inside Patrick Henry Mall, police say

Moore told officers he was the shooter, according to the complaint, but claims he acted in self-defense after Neal threatened to kill him.

Investigators reviewed video from New Square that shows Moore approaching Neal inside the store, the complaint states. Shortly after, Moore tries to tackle Neal, leading to a "short struggle." During the struggle, Moore takes Neal's firearm.

The video then shows Neal trying to leave, according to the complaint, when Moore pulls out his own gun and shoots him multiple times. Moore is seen holding Neal's gun in his left hand while firing his gun in his right hand, the complaint states.

The complaint says police found two guns, a knife, multiple cell phones, and a wallet inside the store.

In addition to the murder charge, Moore is charged with use of a firearm during a felony, discharging a firearm within occupied dwelling, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Moore was taken into custody, but declined to speak further with law enforcement after his initial comments at the scene.