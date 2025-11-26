Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VSP seeking information on motorcyclist accused of shooting at vehicle on I-664

Top Stories: Wednesday, November 26
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that happened on I-664 in Newport News Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-664 near Roanoke Avenue, according to police.

Police say the driver of a black motorcycle shot at a vehicle after being involved in a road rage incident with a third vehicle. The motorcyclist then continued driving toward I-64.

No one was hurt, police say, but the vehicle that was shot at was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Division 5 Dispatch at 804-750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

