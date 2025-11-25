13-year-old shot after reported fight, 16-year-old charged: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged following a shooting that left a 13-year-old injured on Monday, according to Newport News police.

The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and other weapons offenses, according to Newport News police.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to an area near 19th Street. Upon arrival, the 13-year-old was found with "at least one gunshot wound," according to Newport News police. He is now in stable condition following his hospitalization.

The 16-year-old was arrested around 11:50 a.m. following a further investigation, according to Newport News police. It was mentioned that an altercation reportedly preceded the shooting.