Newport News man arrested, accused of stealing 4 French bulldogs in Caroline County

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery in Caroline County involving four French bulldogs who have since been found safe, the county's sheriff's office says.

Ronald Gaylord James, 37, was taken into custody in Hampton on Nov. 25. James is charged with possession of a firearm after being previously convicted of a felony, armed robbery, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of the dogs, grand larceny of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Additional charges are expected, the sheriff's office says.

The alleged robbery happened on Sunday, Nov. 23, in the parking lot of the Ladysmith Food Lion, according to the sheriff's office. A seller told deputies that they were meeting with a buyer — who's since been identified as James — for the sale of one French bulldog. However, the seller says James held him at gunpoint and stole all four puppies, valued at about $4,000 each. James also stole a firearm from the seller's car, the seller told deputies.

After identifying James as the suspect, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office worked with multiple agencies to arrest James on Tuesday.

All four puppies were found unharmed, the sheriff's office says. They're under the care of Hampton Police Animal Control, pending their return to the rightful owner.

Anyone with more information related to this case is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 804-633-5400. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.