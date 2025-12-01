Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Lance Drive in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A juvenile is seriously hurt after being shot Sunday night, according to Newport News police.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Lance Drive for a report of shots fired. This is near Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or what may have led up to the shooting. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

