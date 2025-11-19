Civil trial surrounding Richneck Elementary shooting raises questions on school safety

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been nearly three years since all eyes turned to Newport News after a 6-year-old shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary.

Earlier this month, a jury found Ebony Parker, the school's former assistant principal, grossly negligent in preventing the shooting. Jurors assessed Zwerner's damages at $10 million — less than the $40 million she was seeking when she filed the lawsuit.

Educators want to know: when school violence happens, who is held accountable?

"In these days, right now, we don't ever know what's going to happen. So we need to be alert on everything and anything going on in our schools," said Dr. James Graves, president of the Newport News Education Association.

Graves has been an educator for over 20 years. While it's a rewarding job, he says it also has its challenges. He says the Richneck shooting and trial shined a light on what some teachers experience with administrators.

"All the upper administration say, look, when you see something, say something. And we as administrators are going to make sure we investigate and do what we have to do to make sure the schools are safe," Graves said.

Parker still faces criminal charges of child neglect in connection with the shooting. That trial is set to begin in May of 2026.

This case, according to Graves and Zwerner's attorneys, sets a precedent of who shoulders the blame when school violence happens.

"This court case has awakened a lot of administrators and staff to say, that could've been me sitting at the defense table if I don't respond and react to what I need to respond and react to," Graves said.

The aftermath of the shooting has led the school district to boost security measures. Yet, almost three years later, Graves says he and other educators would still like to see more security measures and transparency — especially safety measures for bus drivers.

"If a student has threatened a teacher or staff member, they believe that student should not be back in the same school that teacher is in," Graves said.

This case appeared to pit teachers and administrators against one another. However, Graves says he has seen changes since the Richneck shooting occurred.

"I feel better than what I did a couple years ago, due to the fact that it's all about the staff that you work with," Graves said.

Parker's criminal trial is set to run from May 18 through the 21st.