Newport News Police investigating officer-involved shooting on 79th Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An officer-involved shooting occurred early Saturday morning in Newport News after a struggle over a gun led to an officer discharging their weapon, according to the city's police.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call regarding the incident in the 600 block of 79th Street.

According Newport News police, a vehicle approached an officer on scene, and the driver asked the officer for assistance after a confrontation that had taken place inside the vehicle.

Police went on to say that during the investigation, the officer observed a gun in the vehicle, which led to a struggle with an occupant over the weapon. We're told The officer backed away to create distance during the struggle.

According to police, the suspect then exited the vehicle and pointed the gun at the officer, prompting the officer to fire their duty weapon, striking the suspect.

We're told additional officers arrived on scene and provided medical aid to the suspect until medics arrived. The suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to Newport News Police, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.