Newport News woman opens home to support families of incarcerated veterans

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A modest home tucked away on Chesapeake Avenue in Newport News represents one woman's promise to give back to her community through an organization called Valor Village, which provides support to families of incarcerated veterans.

Angela Johnson, the executive director and founder of Valor Village, turned her personal struggle into a mission to help others facing similar challenges. Her journey began when her son, an Army veteran, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in California years ago.

"His bail was set at two million dollars and he was facing 85 to life," Johnson recalled. The experience of supporting her son through the legal process opened her eyes to the unique struggles families face when a veteran becomes involved in the criminal justice system.

Johnson and her family made repeated trips from Virginia to California to visit her son and attend court hearings, often facing unexpected obstacles that made an already difficult situation worse.

"We would fly back and forth to California to visit with him and we would get there and sometimes they will say the facility is on lockdown or the hearing has been continued," Johnson explained. "So the financial struggle that ensued was just added to the grief and the helplessness of not being able to put hands on our son."

During this challenging time, Johnson turned to prayer for guidance.

"I said Lord if you can help me just get through at least this part. Where do we stay? Where can we feel safe? How can we be there for him to let him know that he's not alone," she said.

Her son's charges were eventually dismissed, but the experience left Johnson with a clear understanding of what other families in similar situations needed. That realization led to the creation of Valor Village at 505 Chesapeake Avenue.

The home that Johnson restored now serves as a center for families of incarcerated veterans, providing them with a safe place to stay and prepare for visits to Virginia prisons, jails and courtrooms at no cost. The organization aims to fill a critical gap in support services for this often-overlooked population.

"We want to make sure that they have that support and experience restorative justice," Johnson said.

Valor Village also opens its doors to veterans themselves, connecting them with peer support specialists who understand their unique experiences and challenges. This dual approach addresses both the needs of incarcerated veterans and their families, recognizing that the impact of incarceration extends beyond the individual.

Johnson has ambitious plans for the organization's future, looking forward to serving 15 families beginning next year. The expansion reflects growing recognition of the need for specialized support services for military families navigating the criminal justice system.

The initiative highlights the intersection of veteran services and criminal justice reform, addressing how military service members and their families can fall through cracks in existing support systems. Johnson's personal experience gives her unique insight into these challenges and helps her provide meaningful assistance to others facing similar circumstances.

For more information to seek help if needed call 833-468-7838.