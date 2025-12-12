Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-664 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash on I-664 northbound in Newport News near Exit 4.

Police said one person was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. Another person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. No additional details about their condition were immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

As a result of the incident, northbound lanes of I-664 are closed in the area. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

