Shock and sadness: Newport News police investigating homicide at Wendy's

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Less than two weeks before Christmas, a homicide was under investigation in Newport News Wednesday. Police say it happened Tuesday night at the Wendy's near Warwick Blvd. and Denbigh Blvd.

Mid-morning Wednesday, a bouquet of flowers was on the ground in front of one of the doors of the Wendy’s.

Throughout the day, people came through the drive-thru to order, not knowing the restaurant was closed.

None wanted to talk on camera, but said they were shocked and saddened to learn someone was killed.

Nearby businesses News 3 tried to talk with didn’t have anyone available to talk but also expressed shock and sadness.

Police say officers responded just before 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Dewand Lamont McGowan.

On social media, people claiming to be family members have expressed condolences. One said, “I love you lil kuzz.” Another said, “this s*** hurts my baby cousin I love you Dew.”

One woman said her daughter works at the Wendy’s. The woman said McGowan also worked there and her daughter tried to help him after he was shot.

News 3 reached out to the woman and multiple other people who seemed to know the victim, but we did not get a response by the deadline for this story.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made but a spokesperson for the police department told News 3 this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.