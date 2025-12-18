Newport News Schools see 16% drop in absenteeism

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More students are attending classes as Newport News Public Schools implements new strategies to combat chronic absenteeism.

One of the strategies is a special soccer league that requires students to meet attendance requirements.

The soccer tournament, which focuses on English learning students at Menchville High School, serves as an incentive for regular attendance. Students must maintain good attendance records and stay out of trouble to participate in the program.

"I think being part of this soccer tournament makes you feel more comfortable and makes you come to school every day," one student said.

"I enjoy being part of this tournament because I get to work with my classmates and I get to know them better," said another student.

The soccer league represents one of several district-wide efforts to encourage daily school attendance. Like other school divisions nationwide, Newport News saw absenteeism spike following COVID-19, with about 7,200 students considered chronically absent a few years ago.

During the last school year, that number fell to about 4,500 students, representing a 16% decrease from the previous year. A student is considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of the school year.

"That is a lot of kids. We're very proud of the reductions that over 2,700 less kids that are now chronically absent. That directly links to more instructional time," said Maribel Saimre, executive director of special education and student support services for the school system.

While officials celebrate the improved numbers, they acknowledge the work continues.

"Of course this work is ongoing. We want to continue to reduce the rate as low as we can have it go, so the work around chronic absenteeism doesn't end," Saimre said.

Common reasons for student absences include transportation issues and mental health struggles. The district employs multiple strategies to work with parents and students to ensure children make it to the classroom.

"Coming to school regularly is extremely important. It really makes a difference for your student," Saimre said.

School officials report positive attendance trends so far this year but worry attendance may slip as weather improves in the spring. They're planning a competition between schools to boost attendance rates.

"Addressing attendance is not a single person's job within the school. It is everybody," Saimre said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.