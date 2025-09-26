Inactivation ceremony held at Fort Eustis to mark end of TRADOC after 52 years

FT. EUSTIS — It's the end of an era for the U.S. Army.

Friday afternoon, an inactivation ceremony was held at Fort Eustis for the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, also known as TRADOC.

The command oversees 32 schools across the country, training more than 750,000 soldiers a year.

As News 3 has reported, after 52 years, the command is being merged with another Army command to form a new command that will be headquartered in Texas.

Watch: Army provides update on TRADOC merger with Army Futures Command

Army provides update on TRADOC merger and Army Futures Command

The impact this will have on Fort Eustis and on Hampton Roads remained to be seen as of Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, TRADOC’s commanding general, Gary Brito, had a message for the soldiers and civilians that make up TRADOC.

“Make no mistake. This is a historically significant moment," said Brito. "Although these cased colors close one chapter in our great history, you will be an integral part of the next chapter yet to be written. You will build the first layer of bricks, a statement you have heard me say many times before, ensuring that our great United States Army is ready to fight at any time."

As of Friday, the merger of the two commands to create the new command was expected to start in October and be complete sometime in 2026.