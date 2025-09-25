1 car engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News: VSP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One car was engulfed in flames following a three-vehicle crash on I-64 in Newport News Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles happened just before 10 p.m. on I-64 westbound at the J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit, 258B, in Newport News, police say. A Nissan Altima was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

Everyone in the Nissan safely exited the car, state police say. People involved in the crash only sustained minor injuries.

One person was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police continued.

State police say the acceleration/deceleration lane and the off-ramp for the southbound J. Clyde Morris Boulevard exit are closed, so troopers can investigate the crash.

As of Wednesday night, the left two lanes of I-64 westbound are open, with all traffic in the acceleration lane being rerouted to J. Clyde Morris Boulevard heading northbound, state police say.