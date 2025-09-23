Man shot during reported argument at Newport News business: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot during a reported argument at a business in Newport News Tuesday morning, according to the city's police department.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road just after 10:30 a.m. after a call came in about shots fired at a business, police say.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them that two men were "in a dispute and shots were fired," police added.

Shortly after, a man who had been shot walked into a local hospital for treatment. Police learned that he was hurt in the dispute on Old Oyster Point Road.

The injured man is expected to be okay, police added.

Police are still investigating the incident.