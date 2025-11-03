Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Emergency polling place change for South Morrison precinct in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — South Morrison Precinct voters will need to go to a different location on Election Day after an accident forced the immediate closure of the original site.

Officials say the accident at Ivy Farms Community Of Faith Church, located at 55 Ivy Farms Road, caused significant damage and has been condemned. The building is not accessible for voting on Tuesday, November 4.

The new polling location is South Morrison Family Education center (formerly South Morrison Elementary School) at 746 Adam Drive, Newport News, VA 23601.

If you have questions or need assistance, contact the Office of Elections at 757-926-8683.

