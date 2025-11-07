Suspect arrested, faces murder charge for 2022 deadly shooting: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a nearly three-year-old shooting death case, according to Newport News police.

33-year-old Michael Tavon Moore was arrested and charged with first degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon, probation violation on felony offense, according to Newport News police.

One person killed in Newport News shooting Wednesday night

On Dec. 7, 2022, a ShotSpotter activation led to officers responding to the 2100 Block of Oak Avenue around 8:34 p.m. Authorities then found 32-year-old James Curtis Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 1300 Block of Hampton Drive, according to Newport News police — Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While this arrest does not bring Mr. Jones back, it is my hope that this will help the family as they continue to heal from the loss of their loved one,” said Steve Drew, the Newport News Police Department's police chief.

Technological assets and citizen assistance were utilized throughout the course of this investigation, according to Newport News police.