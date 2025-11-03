Defense to start calling witnesses on Day 5 of Richneck shooting trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The defense is set to start calling witnesses on Monday in the $40 million civil lawsuit trial brought by Abigail Zwerner, the former Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student on Jan. 6, 2023.

Former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker is the sole defendant remaining in the lawsuit, which claims negligence in preventing the incident. Zwerner's legal team, led by Diane Toscano, will have to prove that the actions or inaction of Dr. Parker — who reportedly was aware that the student may have had a gun — led to Zwerner's shooting. Counsel for NNPS and Parker are seeking to prove that the tragedy was unavoidable.

Zwerner's team rested last Thursday after three days of calling witnesses to the stand. Notable testimony was provided by Richneck Elementary employees who were there when the shooting happened, first responders, medical professionals who treated Zwerner's injuries, Zwerner's twin sister and mother, and Zwerner herself.

"The moment went by very fast," the now 28-year-old Zwerner testified last Thursday. "The look on the student's face is a large memory that I have. I do remember. It was like a very blank look but it wasn’t a blank look at all on his face.”

Circuit Court Judge Mathew Hoffman is presiding over the case. He indicated during jury selection that he would like the trial to wrap by Thursday, Nov. 6.

If Zwerner's suit is successful in awarding her all or some of the $40 million, Newport News Schools' insurance authority would be liable to pay out the money.