Abby Zwerner's $40M lawsuit begins Monday with jury selection

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The civil lawsuit of Abigail Zwerner, the former Richneck Elementary School first grade teacher shot by a 6-year-old student on Jan. 6, 2023, begins Monday with jury selection.

WTKR News 3 Newport News reporter Kelsey Jones, who was on the scene at Richneck on that fateful day, will be covering the trial this week.

Zwerner is seeking $40 million in damages for the shooting that pierced her hand and went into her chest, alleging that school leaders — in particular, former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker, the defendant in the lawsuit — ignored multiple warnings that the child had a gun.

Weeks after the shooting, Zwerner's attorney Diane Toscano held a press conference where she outlined the allegations. But it took more than two years for Zwerner to get her day in court.

The case could take up to two weeks, according to Zwerner's legal team. Circuit Court Judge Mathew Hoffman is presiding over the case.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday, Oct. 28.