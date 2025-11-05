Closing arguments expected Wednesday in Zwerner's lawsuit against Ebony Parker, Newport News School Division

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in Abby Zwerner's lawsuit against Ebony Parker and the Newport News School Division, and the trial is expected to wrap with a verdict Thursday, Nov. 6.

If Zwerner's suit is successful in awarding her all or some of the $40 million, Newport News Schools' insurance authority would be liable to pay out the money.

But Ebony Parker's time in court will not end when the lawsuit does. Parker also faces eight counts of felony child neglect, where prosecutors allege she failed to act to prevent the student from shooting Zwerner, which they say also put students in the classroom in danger. The eight counts refer to the eight bullets that were allegedly in the gun at the time of the shooting.

While there is no specific date set for that trial, it is expected to commence shortly after the civil suit concludes.

