Watch live: Opening statements expected in Abby Zwerner's $40M lawsuit following Richneck shooting

Watch live in player below: Opening statements begin Tuesday in Abby Zwerner's $40 million lawsuit against Newport News School Divison following Richneck Elementary shooting.

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

On Monday, seven jurors (and two alternates) were selected to serve in the $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Abigail Zwerner — the former Richneck Elementary School teacher shot by a 6-year-old student in 2023 — against the Newport News School Division and former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker.

Scripps affiliate Court TV is streaming live throughout the trial, which is expected to wrap by Thursday, Nov. 6.

Watch related: True Crime 757 takes on the Richneck Elementary shooting