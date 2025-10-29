Watch Live: Day 3 of Abby Zwerner $40M lawsuit over 2023 Richneck shooting

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richneck Shooting

Posted
and last updated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The first day of testimony in the trial of Abigail Zwerner, the former Richneck Elementary School teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, vs. the Newport News School Division and former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker was an emotional one.

A teacher who found Zwerner shot in her classroom and subdued the shooter, referred to in the courtroom as "JT", a Newport News Schools human resources director, and the trauma surgeon who treated Zwerner at Riverside Hospital all provided testimony of what they witnessed on Jan. 6, 2023.

The final testimony was delivered by Zwerner's mother, Julie, who told the court her daughter loved teaching and was becoming a great educator before her career was cut short by the bullet that pierced her hand and went into her chest.

Zwerner's legal team, led by Diane Toscano, will have to prove that the actions or inaction of Dr. Parker — who reportedly was aware that the student may have had a gun — led to Zwerner's shooting. Counsel for NNPS and Parker are seeking to prove that the tragedy was unavoidable.

Richneck Shooting

Day 2 of Abby Zwerner's $40M Richneck trial wraps with Zwerner's mom testifying

Kelsey Jones

True Crime 757 Podcast