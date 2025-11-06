Richneck trial verdict: How we got here and what's next

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nearly three years after former Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot in the hand in her classroom by a six-year-old student, the trial for her civil lawsuit against a former assistant principal at the school reached a verdict Thursday.

The jury sided with Zwerner, recommending she get $10 million. The lawsuit asks for $40 million.

Watch: Abby Zwerner, former Richneck teacher shot by 6-year-old student, awarded $10M in lawsuit

Abby Zwerner wins lawsuit against assistant principal liable in Richneck shooting

On January 6, 2023, a six-year-old student pulled a gun out of a backpack and fired one shot, hitting Abby Zwerner in her hand.

The bullet went through her hand and into her chest, where testimony during the trial revealed it will stay for the rest of Zwerner’s life.

Watch: TIMELINE: Everything we know about the shooting of Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary and the aftermath

Timeline: Everything we've learned about the Richneck shooting

Zwerner initially sued Newport News Public Schools, which Richneck Elementary is a part of, and multiple employees. As the case moved forward, though, everyone except now-former Richneck assistant principal Ebony Parker was dropped from the suit.

During the trial Zwerner testified, answering numerous questions from her and Parker’s attorneys about the shooting and her life since then.

Watch: 'I thought I had died:' Abby Zwerner testifies & faces cross examination on Day 4 of Richneck shooting trial

'I thought I had died:' Abby Zwerner testifies & faces cross examination on Day 4 of Richneck shooting trial

“The last thing I remember at the school, obviously I thought I was dying. I thought I had died. I thought I was either on my way to Heaven or in Heaven, but then it all got black," Zwerner said when asked about the shooting.

The school district argued Zwerner should only get workers comp and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out, but the judge in the case disagreed and allowed the lawsuit to go to trial.

Watch: 'Her light has been dimmed:' Abby Zwerner's twin sister gives emotional testimony on day 3 of Richneck lawsuit

Abby Zwerner's twin sister gives emotional testimony on day 3 of Richneck trial

The school district declined to comment Thursday on the verdict.

Parker didn’t appear to have any reaction when the verdict was read. Neither Parker nor her attorneys were available after court Thursday for an interview.

Zwerner’s attorneys, however, said motions will be filed in response to the verdict but when that will happen and when the judge will rule on them was undetermined Thursday.

Watch: Abby Zwerner's lawyers commend special grand jury report charging admin with child neglect

Abby Zwerner's lawyers commend special grand jury report charging admin with child neglect

As of Thursday, Parker was scheduled to be back in court November 17 for a separate criminal trial related to the shooting.

She is charged with eight counts of child neglect and could spend up to four decades behind bars if convicted.