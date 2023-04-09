TIMELINE: Everything we know about the shooting at Richneck and it's aftermath

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — It has been just over three months since officials confirmed a teacher was shot by her 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School.

There are still so many questions to be answered. We are breaking down what took place that day, and what came in the aftermath, in a timeline of events.

This timeline will be updated as more information is released.

Friday, January 6

SHOOTING OCCURS

Police would later confirm that a 6-year-old boy, who is a student at Richneck Elementary School, shot his teacher around 2 p.m.

POLICE ARRIVE

Tactical teams are sent into the building.

Lawonda Sample-Rusk, a grandparent of two children at the school, told us that before first responders arrived, she and a receptionist stayed by the injured teacher's side.

Sample-Rusk applied pressure to the teacher's wounds before she was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

PARENTS BEGIN ARRIVING AT REUNIFICATION CENTER

Once parents and guardians heard about the incident, they began to arrive at the school, desperate to reunite with their children.

According to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, all the children were taken to the school's gym, where counselors and officers were present. Guardians pick up their children at the reunification site at the gym door.

One man at the reunification center who has a nephew at Richneck Elementary told us, "When I pulled up there was a bunch of people gathered, trying to get their children. You know, a lot of people panicking, a lot of confusion, traffic backed up over there, nobody knew where to get the kids from, so we all had to walk all the way around. Everybody had to get their cars, and they had to drive over to the church."

POLICE CHIEF, MAYOR HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew shared the following details during the conference:



A 6-year-old suspect, who is a student, is in custody

An injured teacher was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center

Police deduced that the shooting was not accidental

Additionally, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones commends the police for doing an "amazing" job responding to the situation. The school announces it will be closed the following Monday.



Saturday, January 7

TEACHER IDENTITY CONFIRMED

Multiple sources confirm to us that the injured teacher is Abby Zwerner.

Zwerner is a first-grade teacher, according to Richneck Elementary's website.

James Madison University also confirms her identity and shares that Zwerner is a JMU graduate.

A message of support for JMU graduate Abby Zwerner from President Alger on behalf of the JMU community.

Sunday, January 8

RICHNECK PRINCIPAL PROVIDES UPDATE

Briana Foster Newton, the Principal of Richneck Elementary School, says the following in a message:



Abby Zwerner is awake and "talking with family and friends"

The school is extending its temporary closure from just Monday to the entire school week (Monday, Jan. 9 to Friday, Jan. 13).



ANTI-GUN VIOLENCE RALLY

A "Stop the Violence Rally" took place on Sunday evening.

"We're trying to focus this on a mental issue more than just the violence part of it," said Devon Kelley, a Stop the Violence Peace Rally organizer.

Monday, January 9

NEWPORT NEWS PRESS CONFERENCE

Authorities gave an update Monday on the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil.

Police determined the 9mm handgun the 6-year-old suspect allegedly used was in the residence where he lived. It was legally purchased by the suspect's mother, police explained.

Drew said the teacher took a defensive position by raising her hand. The single bullet went through her hand and entered her chest.

The child suspect and parents have been interviewed by police. Drew furthered that the child was transported to a hospital where he was evaluated. Police say the child is now at a center receiving treatment.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

News 3 The Newport News community comes together at a vigil on Jan. 9, 2023, to pray and offer support to Abby Zwerner who was shot by a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School.

A prayer vigil for Abby Zwerner is being held at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Admin Building on Warwick Boulevard. Attendees are encouraged to wear green, Richneck's school color, and bring candles.

Tuesday, January 10

ITEM PICK UP

Principal Newton said not all students were able to access their coats and backpacks during parent pickup on the day of the shooting, they will be able to retrieve their belongings at the school on Tuesday.

Thursday, January 12

VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Principal Newton said a virtual town hall will be held to discuss a plan for the students' return to school. Richneck families are invited to attend, and they will receive registration links prior to the town hall.

During the town hall, former Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said school officials had been alerted, before the shooting, that the student involved may have had a weapon.

Dr. Parker said a search of the boy's backpack found nothing.

School officials said metal detectors would be placed in all Newport News schools.

Friday, January 13

"EXTENDED LEARNING SUPERVISOR" NOW LEADING RICHNECK ELEMENTARY

Newport News Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Price told News 3 Karen Lynch is only taking over some responsibilities of the principal, but she would not be an interim principal and she would not be completely filling the role.

Price said Richneck's principal Briana Foster-Newton, and assistant principal Dr. Ebony Parker, were still employed by the school system, but could not comment on whether they would still be working at that location.

Sunday, January 15

RICHNECK REMAINS CLOSED FOR SECOND WEEK

For the second week after the shooting, Richneck Elementary School remained closed for students after the shooting.

Monday, January 16

NEWPORT NEWS POLICE SAY 6-YEAR-OLD ASSAULTED TWO STAFF MEMBERS DAY OF SHOOTING

Chief Drew told News 3 the 6-year-old assaulted two staff members the day of the shooting.

"There was a faculty member there who was physically restraining him. As we walked in the child struck her at that point, and we decided to take him into custody," Drew said.

Thursday, January 19

PARENTS OF 6-YEAR-OLD RELEASE STATEMENT

The parents of the 6-year-old student released their first statement since the shooting. The family's statement was released by an attorney, and the family was not identified.

In the statement, the family says the gun he had used was "secured."

The family also said that their son "suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day."

The family said the week of the shooting was the first week they did not accompany him.

In the statement, the family says they are praying for Abby Zwerner.

ABBY ZWERNER RELEASED FROM HOSPITAL

Officials at Riverside Regional Medical Center told News 3 Abby Zwerner was released from the hospital.

Spokesperson Angela Arcieri said Zwerner "continues her recovery as an outpatient with the support of family, friends, and health professionals. The Zwerner family respectfully asks for privacy during this time."

Monday, January 23

SCHOOL OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE RICHNECK WILL OPEN JAN. 30

School officials confirm Richneck Elementary School will reopen to students on Monday, Jan. 30, almost a month after the shooting.

Tuesday, January 24

NEWPORT NEWS SCHOOL BOARD PLANS TO DISCUSS SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH SUPERINTENDENT

The Newport News School Board plans to discuss the potential approval of a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker, according to a special meeting agenda.

The board would also discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.

Wednesday, January 25

ABBY ZWERNER'S LAWYER GIVES FIRST PUBLIC STATEMENT

Zwerner's lawyer, Diane Toscano, gave a public statement for the first time since the shooting.

In the press conference, Toscano laid out a timeline of the day that detailed four separate incidents that lead teachers, including Zwerner, to speak to administration about the 6-year-old.

Three of those four incidents included telling administration they believed the child had a gun.

Toscano announced her plans to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public School on Zwerner's behalf.

RICHNECK ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL RESIGNS

According to school spokesperson Michelle Price, Richneck Elementary School's Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker has resigned.

NEWPORT NEWS SCHOOL BOARD VOTES TO FIRE SUPERINTENDENT

The Newport News School Board voted to fire Dr. George Parker.

Board members voted 5-1. Board member Gary Hunter was the only one to vote against Parker's removal.

Michele Mitchell, who served as executive director of student advancement at the time, was chosen to serve as interim superintendent.

Saturday, January 28

CNU honors Richneck during basketball game

The Captains' home men's basketball game against Salisbury was dedicated to Richneck Elementary School.

CNU encouraged all who attended to wear green, and teachers, students, and staff who wore green received free admission.

Green t-shirts were sold, with proceeds benefiting Abby Zwerner.

Monday, January 30

RICHNECK STUDENTS RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM

Students returned to Richneck Elementary with stepped-up security and a new administrator.

School Board Chair Lisa-Surles Law said roses were handed out to the students, and all parents were allowed to walk their children to their classrooms.

Zwerner's classroom where the shooting happened remained closed, and the class was moved to a new classroom.

Thursday, February 2

PUBLIC STATMENT ISSUED BY FORMER RICHNECK PRINCIPAL

For the first time since the shooting, former principal Briana Foster-Newton issued a statement through her lawyer, Pamela Branch.

Branch said Foster-Newton was never informed of the possibility of a weapon on the school's campus.

Foster-Newton was still employed by the district, but had not been officially reassigned, according to Branch.

Tuesday, February 7

TWO MORE LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST NEWPORT NEWS SCHOOLS

News 3 learned about two additional lawsuits being filed against Newport News Schools regarding the Richneck shooting.

One lawsuit was sent by certified mail to the city attorney from the representative of a family of a Richneck student.

The attorney noted her firm is representing the student for injuries sustained during the school shooting. She requested all evidence relevant to the incident be preserved.

The other is representing a different student, a first-grader at the school.

The attorney says the child was subjected to bullying, assault and battery during the school year, and was present in the classroom where the shooting on Jan. 6 took place. They are asking for all records pertaining to the student.

Sunday, February 12

'HERO' GRANT PULLED FROM RICHNECK'S OVERSIGHT

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said "due to developing circumstances" at Richneck Elementary School, it canceled the school's oversight of a "Hero" grant for Abby Zwerner.

The foundation said that instead they would be working directly with Zwerner and her lawyer to oversee the grant.

Monday, February 20

THREAT AT RICHNECK ELEMENTARY

In a letter to Richneck families Karen Lynch, the school's extended learning supervisor, said a group of fifth graders were texting Saturday when one of them said they would "pop some bullets" and "tell someone to shoot up the class."

One of the students told their parents about the conversation which was then made known to a teacher. The teacher contacted school administrators.

"I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school. The NNPS Leadership Team, the Student Conduct and Discipline Office and the police department have been notified," Lynch said in the letter.

Tuesday, February 21

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION COMPLETE

Chief Drew said during a Facebook "Chat with the Chief" that detectives wrapped up interviews after weeks of investigating what happened inside the classroom.

Drew said his department handed over the full investigative report to the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

Drew said charges had not been filed against anyone in the case.

Wednesday, March 8

STUDENT WON'T BE CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn confirmed to News 3 that aggravated assault charges would not be filed against the 6-year-old student.

"We do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn said in a phone call with News 3.

Newport News police released a statement on Gwynn's behalf clarifying that other charges were still possible.

Tuesday, March 14

METAL DETECTORS INSTALLED IN ALL NEWPORT NEWS MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS

NNPS spokesperson Michelle Price said all Newport News middle and high schools were now equipped with metal detectors.

Metal detectors will also be installed in the school system's elementary and early childhood centers, but that effort was delayed due to shipping issues.

Monday, March 20

ABBY ZWERNER SPEAKS PUBLICLY FOR THE FIRST TIME

Abby Zwerner spoke publicly for the first time with NBC's Savannah Guthrie.

Zwerner said she's had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery.

Zwerner said in the interview that she's had some days when she "can't get up out of bed," while others is is able to go about her day and make it to appointments.

Tuesday, March 21

ZWERNER'S LAWYER READY TO FILE LAWSUIT

A civil suit was drafted and was ready to file on behalf of Abby Zwerner, according to her lawyer Diane Toscano.

Toscano told News 3 they would file the lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools in two weeks.

Monday, April 3

ABBY ZWERNER AND LEGAL TEAM FILE LAWSUIT

Abby Zwerner filed a lawsuit for $40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting.

The lawsuit further detailed the events of the day of the shooting, saying the student had a history of committing random acts of violence.

The defendants in the suit are Newport News School Board Chairperson Lisa-Surles Law, Director of Legal Services Len Wallin, Newport News City Attorney Collins Owens Jr., former Superintendent Dr. George Parker, former Richneck Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker and former Richneck Principal Briana Foster-Newton.

FORMER RICHNECK PRINCIPAL CONSIDERING COUNTERSUIT

In a statement given on behalf of former Richneck Elementary principal Briana Foster-Newton, Foster-Newton's lawyer Pamela Branch said they are "exploring the possibility" of acountersuit to Abby Zwerner's lawsuit against Foster-Newton and other administrators and school board members.

In the statement, Branch says the consideration for a countersuit comes as "it has been brought to our attention that prior to the shooting, another student in Ms. Zwerner's class warned her in class that the 6-year-old shooter had a gun and Ms. Zwerner allegedly told the student to sit down and be quiet."

We will update this timeline as we learn more.

