Boy accused in Richneck Elem. shooting won't be charged: Newport News CA

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn has confirmed to News 3 charges will not be filed against the 6-year-old boy who police said shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

"We do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn said in a phone call with News 3.

Gwynn added they are focusing their efforts on finding out what the facts are, applying those facts to the law, and determining whether anyone can be charged with a crime that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Jan. 6, the boy brought a 9 mm handgun to school and intentionally shot Zwerner as she was teaching the class. The 25-year-old teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering.

The shooting sent shock waves through Newport News. It has also raised questions about school security and how a child so young could gain access to a gun and shoot his teacher.

Days after the shooting, the school board announced walk-through metal detectors would be placed in every school in the district.

At Richneck, two metal detection systems have been installed and two security officers have been assigned to the school, said Michelle Price, a spokesperson for the school district.

Before the shooting, one security officer was assigned to Richneck and another elementary school. The officer was not at Richneck at the time of the shooting.

