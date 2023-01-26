Christopher Newport men's basketball to honor Richneck Elementary School

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- At times, things happen that show sports are merely secondary. Christopher Newport is paying tribute to one such incident that happened in its own community.

The Captains' home men's basketball game against Salisbury on Saturday at 4:00 PM will be dedicated to Richneck Elementary School, an institution that has endured plenty of heartache since a shooting at the school earlier this month and is scheduled to re-open on Monday.

CNU is encouraging all who attend the game to wear green in honor of Richneck. Students, teachers and staff of the school who are wearing green will receive free admission, as will up to three additional family members while supplies last, according to the athletic department release.

In addition, green tee-shirts will be on sale with proceeds benefiting Abigail Zwerner, the first grade teacher who was injured during the shooting.

Police say Zwerner was shot by a 6-year old first grade student in her classroom on January 6.

Christopher Newport is 17-3 on the season and Saturday will mark their first home game since January 2.