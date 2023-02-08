2 more lawsuits filed against Newport News schools after Richneck Elem. shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The legal troubles continue for Newport News Public Schools. News 3 has learned about two more legal actions coming after the Jan. 6 shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

One was sent by certified mail to the city attorney from the representative of a family of a Richneck student. The attorney notes her firm is representing the student for injuries sustained during the school shooting. She is requesting all evidence relevant to the incident be preserved.

The other is representing a different student, a first-grader at the school. The attorney says the child was subjected to bullying, assault and battery during the school year, and was present in the classroom where the shooting on Jan. 6 took place. They are asking for all records pertaining to the student.

As News 3 has previously reported, the attorney for Abby Zwerner, the teacher who was shot, sent a letter to school officials on their intent to file a suit, as well.