Abby Zwerner, teacher shot at Richneck Elem., released from hospital: Officials

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 19, 2023
Abby Zwerner, the first-grade Richneck Elementary teacher who was shot in a classroom earlier this month, has been released from the hospital, according to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Spokesperson Angela Arcieri told News 3 Zwerner "continues her recovery as an outpatient with the support of family, friends, and health professionals. The Zwerner family respectfully asks for privacy during this time."

Zwerner, 25, has been in the hospital since Jan. 6, when Newport News police said a 6-year-old boy shot her in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School.

On Jan. 9, the Newport News community came together during a vigil to lift her up in their thoughts.

A GoFundMe page started to raise money for Zwerner has raised more than $220,000.

