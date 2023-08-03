New superintendent to be named at Newport News School Board meeting Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is set to appoint a new superintendent Thursday night.

Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m.

An action item on the board's agenda has the subject of "Appointment of Division Superintendent." It says "A recommendation will be made to appoint a division superintendent."

The school board voted to fire the previous superintendent, Dr. George Parker III, in January following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

News Newport News School Board ousts superintendent Kelsey Jones

Stay with News 3 for updates to this story.