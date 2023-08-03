Watch Now
New superintendent to be named at Newport News School Board meeting Thursday

Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 15:32:22-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is set to appoint a new superintendent Thursday night.

Board members will meet at 5:30 p.m.

An action item on the board's agenda has the subject of "Appointment of Division Superintendent." It says "A recommendation will be made to appoint a division superintendent."

The school board voted to fire the previous superintendent, Dr. George Parker III, in January following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

