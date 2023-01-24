Watch Now
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement with superintendent

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 16:44:56-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board is planning to discuss the potential approval of a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.

That's according to a special meeting agenda posted on the board's website. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the NNPS administration building.

The board will also discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.

The special meeting comes after police said a 6-year-old student shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6.

Parker was appointed superintendent in July 2018.

