‘Failures in accountability:' Abby Zwerner’s lawyer ready to file lawsuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A civil suit has now been drafted and is ready to file on behalf of Abby Zwerner, according to her legal team Toscano Law Group. The Richneck Elementary teacher was allegedly shot by her first-grade student in January.

On Tuesday, Zwerner’s lawyer Diane Toscano told News 3 they are filing the lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools in two weeks.

“We’ve drafted the legal complaint and it is ready to file,” said Toscano.

Zwerner spoke publicly for the first time on the Today show at NBC.

The 25-year-old said her recovery has been challenging. She’s had four surgeries so far and admits some days are a struggle where she can’t even get out of bed. She said, however, she’s trying to stay positive even though that day still haunts her.

During the interview, Zwerner relived the harrowing moment she said her 6-year-old student pulled a gun out and shot her during class.

“You know, I’m not sure when the shock will ever go away because of just how surreal it was and, you know, the vivid memories that I have of that day,” Zwerner said. “I think about it daily. Sometimes I have nightmares.”

Zwerner said the bullet went through her hand and in her chest, adding she could have died that disturbing day on Jan. 6 had she not thrown her hand up to soften the blow.

"I remember him pointing the gun at me,” she said. “I remember the look on his face. I remember the gun going off. I remember feeling something. It was a pretty scary day."

A scary day her lawyer said could have been prevented.

“Abby has suffered an unthinkable tragedy that will affect her for the rest of her life,” said Toscano.

Newport News Public Schools released a statement Tuesday evening but couldn't comment on the interview.