Dare County issues mandatory evacuation for Hatteras Island

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Dare County officials declared a state of emergency Sunday evening as they say Hurricane Erin is forecast to bring life-threatening impacts to the Outer Banks, despite the storm staying well off the coast.

A Coastal Flood Watch has already been issued for Dare County. Coastal flooding and ocean overwash are expected to begin as early as Tuesday, Aug. 19, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 21. Officials say portions of N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island will likely be impassable for several days.

The state of emergency took effect Sunday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Hatteras Island, which is designated as Zone A. Zone A includes all of Hatteras Island, including the unincorporated villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras.

Mandatory visitor evacuation: All visitors in Zone A must evacuate beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18.

Mandatory resident evacuation: All residents in Zone A must evacuate beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Officials are urging residents and visitors to make final preparations, secure property, and evacuate with all personal belongings.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said coastal flooding may begin with the evening high tide Tuesday. Large waves up to 20 feet are expected, along with severe beach erosion and life-threatening rip currents. Officials warn protective dune structures could be destroyed, flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.

Dare County leaders recommend using Highway 64 westbound to Interstate 95 for those evacuating north, to avoid congestion through Hampton Roads.

Swimming in the Atlantic Ocean will be prohibited when double red flags are posted by ocean rescue agencies. Life-threatening rip currents are expected throughout much of the week, with the most dangerous conditions Wednesday into Thursday.

Dare County Emergency Management will continue to issue updates, with the next briefing scheduled no later than Monday, Aug. 18, at 4 p.m.

For more information on evacuations, preparedness, and road conditions, residents can visit DareNC.gov/Evacuation, ReadyNC.org, or DriveNC.gov.