Mother of Richneck student that shot teacher expected to plead guilty in federal court

Deja Taylor walking into Norfolk Federal Court on June 12, 2023.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 13:19:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old student that shot teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in January, is expected to plead guilty in federal court Monday.

Taylor is facing federal gun and drug charges, after she is accused of knowing she was an unlawful user of marijuana when she purchased a gun, according to court documents.

The purchase of the gun took place on or around July 19, 2022, according to court records. Taylor is also accused of filing false information on the gun paperwork.

When you buy a gun, you are asked if you use or are addicted to controlled substances, including marijuana, on the required documents.

Previously, the mom was charged in Newport News Circuit Court with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for leaving a firearm that could endanger a child.

She has a court date for those charges in mid-August.

