Mother of 6-year-old that shot Newport News teacher facing federal gun & drug charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher on January 6, 2023 is now facing federal gun and drug charges.

She’s the mother of the child who gained international attention when police say he opened fire on his teacher at Richneck Elementary School.

Federal documents outline how Deja Taylor is accused of knowing she was an unlawful user of marijuana when she possessed and purchased a gun from a gun shop in Grafton, Virginia.

Previously, the 25-year-old mom was charged in Newport News Circuit Court with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor for leaving a firearm that could endanger a child.

The purchase of the gun took place on or about July 19, 2022, according to court records.

She is also accused of filing false information on the gun paperwork.

Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but not federally legal.

When you buy a gun, you are asked if you use illegal substances including marijuana on the required documents.

News 3 met up with her attorney, Jimmy Ellenson.

He says they plan to plead guilty to the charges.

