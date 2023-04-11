Newport News prosecutors want special grand jury to investigate shooting of Richneck Elem. teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On January 6, a 6-year-old boy at Richneck Elementary School shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Now, over three months after the shooting, the boy’s mother is facing charges and Newport News prosecutors have asked for a special grand jury to look into the incident.

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the shooting at Richneck and the aftermath

On Monday, April 10, the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn confirmed that a grand jury indicted the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Deja Taylor of Newport News. Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child, according to Gwynn.

Newport News prosecutors have submitted a petition to empanel a special grand jury to a Circuit Court judge.

Recently obtained court documents reveal details of what prosecutors want the special grand jury to look into and the circumstances of their duties.

In their petition to empanel a special grand jury, prosecutors say jurors will, “investigate and report on any condition that involves or tends to promote criminal activity, and to consider bills of indictment related to such criminal activities.” Criminal activities include security failures that led to Zwerner’s shooting, according to the petition.

Additionally, the petition says the special investigative grand jury is warranted to determine the following:



“The full scope of any criminal activity that occurred” and “the circumstances surrounding such activity."

Who is responsible for criminal activity or “omissions according to the law.” The petition says those who meet this criterion will help determine who should face charges.

“To make such other recommendations as necessary to remedy those security failures in the hopes that such a situation never occurs again.”

The petition requests a grand jury comprised of 11 grand jurors who have been previously determined to fulfill this role. Prosecutors want the jurors’ term to be six months long.

RELATED: Families react after mom of 6-year-old boy who shot Richneck teacher indicted

James Ellenson, the attorney representing Taylor and the 6-year-old's family, shared the following statement with us:

"I wish to thank the [Newport News] Commonwealth Attorney's office for extending me the courtesy of informing us of the indictments that were returned by the Grand Jury today. My client will be turning herself in later this week. More details will follow."

Court documents show that Taylor’s bond was set at $5,000.

News 3 is following this story closely. We will provide an update on the status of the prosecutors’ request for a special grand jury.