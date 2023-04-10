Watch Now
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher at Richneck Elem. facing charges, including child neglect

Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 14:57:32-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A grand jury indicted the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his first grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School on Monday, according to the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn.

Gwynn says 25-year-old Deja Taylor of Newport News was charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly leaving a firearm as to endanger a child.

Gwynn says the charges come after a "thorough investigation by Newport News Police Department and this Office."

Based on that investigation, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office determined that the facts and the law supported charging Taylor with the two offenses, according to Gwynn.

"Every criminal case is unique in its facts, and these facts support these charges, but our investigation into the shooting continues," said Gwynn.

Newport News prosecutors have also asked a Circuit Court judge to impanel a "special grand jury" to "continue the investigation into any security issues that may have contributed to this shooting.

This could include looking at Richneck administrators, the school system, and possibly anyone else and could take months, possibly leading to more indictments, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

"The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance," said Gwynn. "The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law. If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments."

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says while the proceedings are pending, they will not make any further comment.

