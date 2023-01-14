'Extended learning supervisor' leading Richneck Elementary staff: Spokesperson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An "extended learning supervisor" is now leading the staff at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Newport News Public School spokesperson Michell Price told News 3 Karen Lynch is only taking over some responsibilities of the principal, but she is not an interim principal and she is not completely filling the role.

The news comes after police said a 6-year-old boy shot Abby Zwerner, a teacher, in a Richneck classroom on Jan. 6.

Price said Lynch, a former elementary school principal, will be working with the staff at the school for the time being.

Richneck's current principal and assistant principal are still employed by the school system, according to Price, but she could not comment on whether they would still be working at that location.

Early Thursday evening, school officials hosted a press conference, saying all Newport News schools would be installing metal detectors.

The school has been closed to students since the shooting. In a town hall with parents Thursday night, Superintendent Dr. George Parker III said Richneck Elementary will be closed through next week. At that point, Dr. Parker hopes to have a date picked out for when students will go back to class.