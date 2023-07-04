Watch Now
NNPS wants documents between legal team, Richneck teacher's attorneys private

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 15:29:24-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board filed a motion for a protective order to keep documents between its legal team and the attorneys of former Richneck Elementary teacher Abby Zwerner private.

That's according to Zwerner's attorneys.

Abby Zwerner

It's been almost seven months since Newport News police said a 6-year-old student shot Zwerner in her classroom.

Zwerner resigned from the school district in March, an NNPS spokesperson previously told News 3.

News 3 will be following this story as the legal process plays out.

